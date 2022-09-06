Hoth Therapeutics mRNA Frame-Shifting Therapeutic, HT-004, Shows Potential to Reduce Lung Inflammation in Asthma and Allergy Disorders

Treatment with HT-004 significantly reduced lung inflammation after ovalalbumin (OVA) challenge in an asthma and allergy mouse model

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced development updates for its novel asthma and allergy maintenance therapeutic, HT-004.

Hoth's innovative approach employs a chemically-stable antisense oligonucleotide to eliminate cell surface high-affinity IgE receptor (FceRI) expression and function on mast cells and basophils, rendering mast cells unresponsive to IgE-mediated activation that occurs during asthma and allergy disorders.

Through a sponsored scientific research agreement with North Carolina State University, the team used the HT-004 FceRI mRNA frame-shifting approach to reduce lung inflammation induced by OVA in mice. OVA-induced inflammation mice treated with HT-004 via inhalation showed significantly reduced inflammatory cell recruitment in the bronchioles compared to vehicle control and oligonucleotide control OVA-induced mice; the reduction in bronchiolar inflammation in HT-004-treated mice was near the non-OVA stimulated mice. The results of these studies support the use of HT-004 as a novel inhalation maintenance therapy for asthma and allergic disorders.

The results of these studies are a continuation of the 2016 publication by Hoth Scientific Advisory Board member Dr. Glenn Cruse, "Exon skipping of FceRIβ eliminates expression of the high-affinity IgE receptor in mast cells with therapeutic potential for allergy" (www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1608520113).

Hoth has filed several patent applications to protect this IP throughout the world.

Hoth is continuing to expand the HT-004 development program through investigating the therapeutic potential of HT-004 in other larger animal models (such as cats and/or dogs) that closely resemble human asthma and allergic diseases.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

