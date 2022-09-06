Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TuSimple Holdings Inc. ("TuSimple" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TSP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021, to August 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsp.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that the statements misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (2) the Company was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety conscious competitors; (3) there was a corporate culture within the Company that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (4) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (5) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsp or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in TuSimple you have until October 31, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

