MARCUM TECHNOLOGY MERGES IN CYZEN CYBERSECURITY AFFILIATE OF FRIEDMAN LLP vSOC Service Introduced

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcum Technology announced today that it has integrated the CyZen cybersecurity consultancy of Friedman LLP as part of Friedman's September 1 merger into Marcum LLP.

The CyZen integration launches Marcum Technology's vSOC capability

The CyZen team is now part of Marcum Technology's Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics group.

The integration of CyZen further enhances Marcum Technology's robust cyber capabilities across a full range of offensive and defensive security, compliance, and advisory services. It also launches the company's vSOC (virtual security operations center) capability and expands its MSSP (managed security service provider) portfolio.

"The CyZen cybersecurity business, their strong vSOC capability, and their talented team are tremendous assets to be introduced into our cyber offering, elevating our operations and enabling us to expand the ways in which we partner with our clients strategically," said Peter Scavuzzo, CEO of Marcum Technology.

"This merger is a new opportunity to drive growth and efficiency in our continuous effort to innovate and challenge our current business models. The integration of CyZen is the next step in building a world-class organization that inspires our people, creates passion, and delivers the highest quality work to our clients, creating maximum value," Mr. Scavuzzo said.

Marcum Technology's Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics group offers a full range of security management services, including:

Offensive Security Services

Penetration, Network and Physical Security Testing

Vulnerability Management

Assessments and Due Diligence

Spear Phishing Simulation & Training Incident Response and Crisis Management Planning

Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Consulting

Defensive Security Services

Managed Security Services (MSSP)

Managed Detection and Response (vSOC)

Compliance & Advisory Services

Third-Party Vendor Governance

Information Security Policies and Procedure Development

Regulatory Compliance Readiness Testing

Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Advisory Services

Digital Investigations and Litigation Support

About Marcum Technology

Marcum Technology, founded in 2001, helps companies identify and mitigate risks across their people, processes, and technology. Named a Best Firm for Technology by Accounting Today, the firm is focused on helping businesses become more responsive, profitable and sustainable through solutions to their technology challenges. Marcum Technology offers a full spectrum of digital advisory services, infrastructure solutions and services, strategic IT consulting, and cybersecurity & digital forensics.

About Marcum

Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum's industry-focused practices offer deep insight and specialized services to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, and executive search and staffing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. #AskMarcum. Visit www.marcumllp.com for more information about how Marcum can help.

