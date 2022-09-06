Veriff and Certific Partner to Enhance Identity Verification Services for Remote Medical Testing

Veriff technology enables seamless, scalable verification capabilities for Certific and supports international expansion

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced a partnership with Certific , a remote medical testing platform. The partnership will enhance and streamline Certific's remote medical diagnostics capabilities and support the company's global expansion - Veriff can verify over 10,200 different identity documents from more than 190 different countries and in over 45 languages.

Veriff's streamlined, AI-powered identity verification technology will provide Certific customers with a simpler and faster identity verification process, mitigating fraud risks and building trust within remote medical testing.

The partnership follows Certific's announcement that it has raised €7.4M of investment, led by European investment platform Plural, to advance remote medical diagnostics, support product expansion and entry into new markets.

As the use of telehealth and other digital health services continues to rise across the globe, there is a growing need for patients to digitally validate their identities. This ensures patients are linked to the correct medical history, their privacy is protected, and medical providers can avoid instances of malpractice and fraud. Cases of medical identity theft reported to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rose from approximately 6,800 in 2017 to nearly 43,000 in 2021, a trend that is being replicated globally.

"The COVID-19 crisis forced companies to go digital overnight to remain competitive. As a result, the demand for secure, remote identity verification has continued to grow globally across industries, including health services," said Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO of Veriff. "Veriff's solution, combined with Certific's remote medical testing platform, enables users to more securely and effectively access their personal medical records and telehealth services through advanced biometric identity verification technology, helping to significantly reduce security risk in digital health processes."

Liis Narusk, CEO of Certific, said: "Demand for remote medical services is rising and Veriff's technology will enable us to expand globally and securely, reducing the risk of identity fraud and malpractice on a grand scale. It will make the identity verification process quicker and more convenient for our customers and protect the data and integrity of the platform."

About Certific:

Founded in September 2020 by Taavet Hinrikus, Liis Narusk and Dr Jack Kreindler, Certific is the digital disruptor in healthcare. Providing pioneering and scalable technology that enables remote testing, diagnostics and monitoring for multiple conditions, Certific was created to radically improve the cost and convenience for patients and healthcare providers alike. To ensure quality and compliance, Certific works with leading organizations and independent, internationally recognised academic institutions to validate its processes and professional standards. By empowering patients with the knowledge and tools to safely self-test, Certific enables people to become co-contributors to their health, improving patient outcomes by providing technology that enables self-testing at scale, which helps detect illnesses at an earlier stage. Certific provides a safe, certified service that will ease the burden on routine services, so that healthcare professionals can focus on more complex tasks.

About Veriff

Veriff is an industry leader in online identity verification, helping businesses to build trust with their customers. Veriff's intelligent decision engine analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. Veriff's clients include Blockchain, Bolt, Deel, Starship, Trustpilot, Uphold, Wise and others. Veriff's latest $100 million investment round brings its total funding to $200M and its valuation to $1.5B. The investors include Tiger Capital, Alkeon, IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. With offices in the U.S., UK, Spain and Estonia, Veriff employs over 550 people from 60 different nationalities who are dedicated to helping businesses to build a more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com.

