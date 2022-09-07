Back-to-school shopping goes trendy with JDDJ: sales of consumer electronics, school necessities and cosmetics surge

Parents and students are shopping on JDDJ and Shop Now to prepare kids or themselves for school.

Sales of back-to-school essentials are surging – consumer electronics, dormitory furnishings, office supplies and sports apparel record multifold increase.

Gen-Z freshmen prefer ordering stuff needed on-site over carrying everything from home to dorm, thanks to convenience and timeliness brought by JDDJ and Shop Now.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform operated by Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), is getting increasingly popular among parents and students preparing for back-to-school.

Data on JDDJ and Shop Now from last week shows eminent growth in dormitory necessities. Sales of lamps, bed covers, and laundry supplies increased by over tenfold compared to the same period last year. Office supplies such as electronic dictionaries, marker pens, and gel pens also achieved strong growth of over nine times year-over-year.

Stationary and dormitory furnishings are not the only items on the back-to-school shopping list. The need for sports apparel and consumer electronics has also been triggered as students are returning to class – sales of sportswear, training shoes, and yoga mats increased by over ten times year-over-year while consumer electronic sales were also leaping, with tablet PCs and video game consoles growing by 170% compared to the same period last year. In addition, cosmetics is another category that has been driven by the back-to-school shoppers this year. Data shows the sales of make-up sets increased by more than ten times year-over-year, while perfumes and lip glosses were up by more than six times, and hair curlers recorded a 260% growth compared to the same time last year.

A Dada rider taking an order away from a store. (PRNewswire)

Another interesting finding is that JDDJ and Shop Now are leveraging the on-demand retail model to help a lot of Gen-Z consumers – many of whom are college freshmen this year – to "travel light" without carrying heavy luggage to campus like students used to do. Xiao Liu, for instance, ordered a hair dryer on Shop Now when she arrived to her dorm in a university in Shanghai – and received it after only 30 minutes. "I really don't have to buy everything in advance and carry it here," said the freshman. "You can order what you need 'on site' when you arrive, and get it really quick."

