Enlightened Gives Back With New Seasonal Ice Cream

Limited-edition flavor donates profits to increasing diversity among dietitian industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened , the brand known for serving up delicious low-sugar treats, took the festive flavors of Fall and transformed them into creamy light ice cream, including one flavor that gives back.

Launching today, Enlightened's limited-edition seasonal ice cream collection includes two flavors, Bake the World a Better Place and Pumpkin Cheesecake, that boast up to 85 percent less sugar than traditional ice cream.

Bake the World a Better Place, a reimagined take on one of the season's most popular holiday treats, is a pecan pie-flavored ice cream with crispy pecans, chunks of flaky pie crust pieces and a honey-flavored swirl. As if great tasting ice cream wasn't enough, the brand will give back by donating 100 percent of profits from Bake the World a Better Place to Diversify Dietetics , a nonprofit organization seeking to increase the racial and ethnic diversity in the field of nutrition by empowering nutrition leaders of color.

"Unfortunately, there just isn't enough ethnic and racial representation in the field of nutrition," Enlightened CEO Michael Shoretz said. "As a company that believes in better health for all, we recognize that reaching every community and culture requires representation. Our donation will help Diversify Dietetics fund future registered dietitians' education programs to further their mission of increasing diversity in the dietetic industry."

Enlightened's partnership with Diversify Dietetics began in 2021 with a $50,000 grant to support the education of a new generation of diverse dietitiations.

Of course, it wouldn't be Fall without an ode to the most popular flavor of the season, pumpkin. Enlightened's Pumpkin Cheesecake, a pumpkin light ice cream with creamy chunks of cheesecake, is just 120 calories per serving and contains 75 percent less sugar than full-sugar versions.

Bake the World a Better Place and Pumpkin Cheesecake (14oz tub; MSRP $5.99-6.99) are now available for purchase on EatEnlightened.com and at select retailers.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the low-sugar dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Shoprite, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good desserts, including the Keto Collection in 2019; Fruit Infusions, low-carb Cheesecakes, keto-friendly Dough Bites in 2020; and Ready-to-Bake Cookies in 2021. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened and Bada Bean Bada Boom.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

