INROADS Appoints Boeing Executive and INROADS Alumna as Newest National Board of Directors Member

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS recently named Niki Allen, an executive for The Boeing Company and INROADS graduate, as the latest member of its National Board of Directors.

Niki Allen becomes INROADS newest board member. (PRNewswire)

Allen is an accomplished technology professional with more than 20 years of extensive experience in digital transformation in the aerospace, defense, and retail sectors. Technology strategy, architectural design, data analytics, large-scale technology implementation, IT operations, and cybersecurity are all areas of expertise for her.

As an undergraduate intern, Allen's time in the INROADS program served as excellent preparation for her current position leading the delivery of technology infrastructure, operations, cloud computing, and workplace solutions to more than 140,000 people across 65 countries, at one of the world's largest aerospace and defense companies.

"I'm proud to be an INROADS alumna and I am honored to give back to the organization as a member of the National Board of Directors," said Allen, Boeing's Chief Information Technology & Operations Officer and Vice President of Enterprise Infrastructure and Operations.

Niki Allen is a huge advocate for INROADS because she sees the exponential impact they make on the lives of everyone they serve. Shown through experience, the effect of INROADS goes well beyond the talented young men and women who participate in them. It extends throughout their families, organizations, and communities.

"We should not pick and choose when best to promote and champion diversity because by then it is too late," she said. "It must be an essential part of our societal and organizational fabric ... an imperative that we simply cannot live without."

In 2021, Blacks in Technology Inc. recognized Allen's contributions and outreach in STEM by including her on their Top 100 in Technology list. She continues to remain a diversity advocate and currently serves as the Executive Sponsor for the Boeing Women in Leadership Program and the Boeing Potomac Region Diversity Council.

"Mrs. Allen is a testament to the impact of the INROADS program," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO, INROADS. "Her contributions to the National Board will be immeasurable in our growth and continuing success in cultivating the next generation of leaders."

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INROADS