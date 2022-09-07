InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Wet/Dry Vacuum Filter (SOG-553)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better design for a wet/dry vacuum filter to reduce clogs and increase flow rates," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the HIGH FLOW SHOP VAC FILTER WON'T CLOG. My design could be adapted for use with most makes and models of wet/dry vacuum cleaners."

The invention provides an improved filter for a wet/dry vacuum cleaner. In doing so, it offers greater flow rates and it helps to reduce clogs. As a result, it increases overall performance, convenience and efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of wet/dry vacuums. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

