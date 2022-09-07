Lunit Introduces AI for TB Screening to Indonesia Ministry of Health Officials

Lunit participated in the "Indonesia AI Healthcare Course," organized by South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT as a platform to experience AI image analysis solution and share tuberculosis diagnosis technology

The program aimed to increase awareness of the values of AI-assisted tuberculosis diagnosis, featuring technology demonstrations and field visits.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX: 328130.KQ) announced it had participated in the "Indonesia AI Healthcare Course," hosted by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) of the Ministry of Science and ICT, from August 22 to 31.

(PRNewswire)

The "Indonesia AI Healthcare Course" featured on-site training courses and business meetings for officials in the field of information and communications technology (ICT) from target countries of the OECD Development Assistance Committee. 15 officials from the Indonesian Ministry of Health and related experts were invited to partake in the program.

In cooperation with STOP-TB Partnership Korea, the Korean National Tuberculosis Association (KNTA), and Masan National Tuberculosis Hospital, the program conducted specialized lectures in the field of AI healthcare and tuberculosis diagnosis, including a lecture on "Global Tuberculosis Prevention Strategy and Improving Tuberculosis Diagnosis" by Professor Ho-joon Son of Seoul National University Medical School, as well as a field trip to observe the AI-assisted tuberculosis screening process.

Lunit delivered a lecture on the value of AI in tuberculosis screening, followed by a product demonstration of Lunit INSIGHT CXR, a CE-marked AI software that detects abnormalities via chest x-ray. During the demonstration, visiting participants had the chance to experience the entire x-ray and Lunit AI screening process.

"This invitational course was a meaningful opportunity to introduce South Korea's AI-based tuberculosis screening technology to Indonesian healthcare officials," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "With NIPA's continued support, we anticipate the expansion of our AI-based tuberculosis screening model to Indonesia and the greater ASEAN region."

(PRNewsfoto/Lunit) (PRNewswire)

In March 2021, Lunit INSIGHT CXR was recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) Consolidated Guidelines on Tuberculosis as one of the computer-aided detection (CAD) software that can be used in place of human readers for TB screening in populations aged 15 years and older. Lunit INSIGHT CXR detects suspicious lesions in chest x-ray images, helping radiologists distinguish suspected disease areas by providing the location of the lesion with an abnormality score that reflects the AI's confidence level. The AI solution can detect 10 of the most common chest abnormalities, including supporting tuberculosis screening, with 97-99% accuracy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lunit