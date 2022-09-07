Molecular Stethoscope's cf-mRNA liquid biopsy machine learning platform used in a mouse model of inflammation and pharmacologic intervention study published in eBiomedicine

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Stethoscope, a leading precision medicine company pioneering the next-generation cell-free mRNA (cf-mRNA) liquid biopsy, announced publication of the study entitled "Survey of extracellular communication of systemic and organ-specific inflammatory responses through cell free messenger RNA profiling in mice" in eBiomedicine, part of Lancet Discovery Science, a leading biomedical journal, that bridges the translational gap between basic and clinical research. The understanding of inflammatory and immune responses is incomplete; the Molecular Stethoscope team was able to dissect systemic and solid organ contributors and effectively monitor progressive inflammation and the efficacy of a pharmacotherapy interventional approach.

The study utilized the proprietary Molecular Stethoscope cf-mRNA RNA-Seq, computational biology and machine learning technology to comprehensively examine the dysregulation of cf-mRNA plasma transcriptome (entire cf-mRNA secretome) following activation of inflammation by lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and the impact of a common pharmacologic inflammation inhibitor of the JAK/STAT pathway. While proteomic and metabolomic studies have been used to evaluate systemic inflammatory responses, cf-mRNA provides richer content to investigate the complex interacting signaling pathways of innate and adaptive immune systems. Cf-mRNA is a bioactive compartment involved in extracellular communication and may serve as a sensor for dysregulation of cellular homeostasis.

"Drug development is a complex, costly and risk-based endeavor to identify safe and effective medicines. Key decisions in the process need to be based on as much information as possible in order to reduce the risk due to the substantial expense and consequences of clinical trials. Our study described a comprehensive hypothesis-independent assessment of inflammatory and immune responses in both circulating and solid organ cf-mRNA compartments that may prove valuable in future pre-clinical and clinical studies to study on-target and off-target effects," stated John J. Sninsky PhD, Chief Science and Information Officer, Molecular Stethoscope.

Molecular Stethoscope is a Precision Medicine biotechnology company pioneering a Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy AI/ML Technology Platform. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing non-invasive and dynamic products for the early detection, diagnosis and treatment-response for Alzheimer's Disease. Molecular Stethoscope was co-founded by Dr. Stephen Quake, Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University, and co-President of the Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub, and Dr. Eric Topol, Director and Founder, Scripps Research Translational Institute, and Chair of Innovative Medicine at Scripps. The Company's proprietary Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy Technology Platform integrates cell-free mRNA (cf-mRNA) with RNA-Seq, clinical information, and purpose-built bioinformatics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate clinically actionable, dynamic information to significantly improve the health of patients. The Company's novel platform harnesses with unprecedented precision the dynamic biological processes underlying chronic diseases in biopsy-accessible and biopsy-inaccessible (e.g., brain) organ systems, thus enabling early, non-invasive, longitudinal and serial diagnosis and monitoring of diseases - while avoiding costly and invasive biopsies which can have adverse effects - to fundamentally change how healthcare is delivered at scale.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements about the Company's expectations regarding its proprietary Technology Platform. Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

