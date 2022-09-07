Online Fan Favorite Pet Honesty® Supplements Sought After for its Natural Ingredients Now Available at 1,500 Petco Stores Nationwide

Pet Honesty's exclusive national pet retail partnership with Petco is the ecommerce brand's first leap to brick-and-mortar stores

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Honesty, a leading natural, premium pet health supplements brand, announced today that its fan favorite dog supplements are now available at over 1,500 Petco locations nationwide and at Petco.com through an exclusive national pet retail partnership with Petco Health and Wellness Company.

Pet Honesty’s POS display seen at Petco stores nationwide is comparable to a human supplement shopping experience, providing health-conscious pet parents the similar type of information and education they seek for their own health. For personalized guidance, a QR code directs pet parents to a fun questionnaire to learn which supplements are right for their pet. (PRNewswire)

"Over the last four years, Pet Honesty has built a loyal and growing online following of health-conscious pet parents who seek products made with natural ingredients," said Richard Greenberg, CEO of Pet Honesty. "We are on a mission to help pet parents elevate pet vitality for more joyful moments together and are thrilled to advance this cause by providing our most popular pet supplements at trusted Petco stores nationwide."

Pet Honesty continues to expand its availability and leadership in helping pet parents support their four-legged family members' health through pet supplements made with sought-after natural and premium active ingredients in a soft chew form and a variety of delicious tastes loved by 98 percent of dogs¹. Pet Honesty starts with a proactive approach to health with its leading Multivitamin 10-in-1, which is formulated to support adult dogs' overall health everyday through a variety of supplements and vitamins they do not typically get in food alone. Pet Honesty also offers a full range of pet supplements that are formulated to support key functional areas for dogs and cats when more targeted support is needed such as joint health, immune health, digestive health, skin health, calming and more.

The Pet Honesty point-of-purchase display at Petco stores provides pet parents with an educational shopping experience that is comparable to when they seek supplements for their own health. According to the latest Packaged Facts survey data², pet supplement purchasers are more likely to be supplement takers themselves. With 80 percent of Americans now using dietary supplements³, Pet Honesty is poised to help more health-conscious pet parents across the country include their pets in a supplement routine that is specially formulated for them.

Pet Honesty has earned the NASC Quality Seal and is committed to educating pet parents about the functional benefits of its vet-recommended supplements with full transparency on its labels and all consumer touchpoints. The brand's product pledge to pet parents is to provide a taste your pet will love and results you can trust with the most effective natural and other premium ingredients, and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and formulated without wheat, soy or corn.

About Pet Honesty

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements made with natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC. Pet Honesty products are formulated in an FDA registered facility in the U.S.A. and available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, Chewy, Petco.com, and at Petco retail stores nationwide and select neighborhood pet retailers. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

Pet Honesty brand logo (PRNewswire)

Sammy happily sits for his daily multivitamin routine. Featured at retail stores is Pet Honesty’s top-shelf dog supplement, Multivitamin 10-in-1, which is vet-recommended for proactive, everyday health and offered in dog-approved chicken taste. Its blend of key vitamins and supplements feature glucosamine, probiotics, and omegas to help keep joints, immune system, skin, and digestion healthy. (PRNewswire)

