Robert Half Named One of FORTUNE's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again been named to the FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ list. This annual ranking is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 104,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the consulting and professional services industry. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is also included on the list.

Surveyed employees shared feedback about their organization's culture, including their sentiments on trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride and camaraderie in their workplaces. Companies also provided demographic data and information about their culture; diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; innovation efforts; recruiting and training; benefits and recognition programs to demonstrate why they are a great workplace for all.

"At Robert Half, we are proud to foster an environment that values – above all else – integrity, inclusion, innovation and a commitment to success. What makes us a great place to work is our people, who live these values and contribute to our culture each day," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition underscores our continued commitment to doing what's best for our employees and delivering on what matters most to them personally and professionally."

In the company's 2022 Great Place to Work® survey, 94% of employees at Robert Half said it's a great place to work, compared to just 57% at the typical U.S.-based company.

