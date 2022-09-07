Rumble Sets New Monthly Active User Record in August Citing Growth Among 'Gen Z' Users

In August, the company reported 78 million monthly active users globally and 63 million in the US & Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumble, the video-sharing platform, announced that its user base reached a new record in August, increasing its global monthly active users (MAUs) to 78 million, representing 77% year over year growth. In addition, the company announced a new record for MAUs in the United States and Canada with 63 million, representing 103% year over year growth. Rumble also noted that a substantial portion of this growth came from users in the 18- to 24-year-old 'Gen Z' age group.

"When you look at the data, and especially our 63 million MAUs in the U.S. and Canada, it is clear to me that Rumble's growth is one of the reasons that Big Tech platforms have stagnated," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "In recent years, our user growth came primarily from consumers of news and political content. As new content creators come to Rumble, we are seeing growth from the Gen Z demographic, a massive new audience for our platform."

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. In December 2021, Rumble announced a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com. Rumble has made this disclosure in light of, among other things, the upcoming vote on its proposed business combination with CFVI.

Information About Performance Indicators

Monthly Active Users ("MAUs"). Rumble uses MAUs as a measure of audience engagement to help it understand the volume of users engaged with its content on a monthly basis. MAUs represent the total web and app users of Rumble for each month, reflecting unique web and app users, based on data provided by third-party analytics providers using company-set parameters. The analytics systems and the resulting data have not been independently verified. There is a potential for minor overlap in the resulting data due to users who access Rumble's content from both the web and the app in a given measurement period; however, given that we believe this minor overlap to be immaterial, we do not separately track or report "unique users" as distinct from MAUs. MAUs do not include embedded video, certain connected TV users, or users of the Locals platform.

Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed transaction between Rumble and CFVI. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the transaction described herein, CFVI has filed with the SEC an effective registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus of CFVI, on August 12, 2022 (the "Registration Statement"), and has filed, and will file, other relevant materials with the SEC. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus has been sent to all CFVI stockholders as of the Record Date. Investors and security holders of CF VI are urged to read the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (and any supplements thereto, as and when filed), and all other relevant documents filed or to be filed in connection with the proposed transaction because they contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by CFVI through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The documents filed or that will be filed by CFVI with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to CF Acquisition Corp. VI, 110 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022 or via email at CFVI@cantor.com. The documents filed or that will be filed by Rumble or any successor entity of the transaction with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to Rumble USA Inc., 444 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228.

Participants in the Solicitation

CFVI, Rumble and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from CFVI's stockholders in connection with the proposed transactions. CFVI's stockholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and executive officers of CFVI in the Registration Statement. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from CFVI's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination is set forth in the Registration Statement.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of CFVI or Rumble, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to Rumble and its business, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rumble's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Rumble. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Rumble assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Rumble gives no assurance that Rumble will achieve its expectations.

View original content:

SOURCE Rumble and CFVI