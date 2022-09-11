Footwear Collaboration Continues Keds Partnership with IMG as 'The Official Sole of NYFW'

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic sneaker brand Keds , well-known for its long-standing brand partnerships, debuts an exclusive footwear collection with luxury women's ready-to-wear and accessories brand, Altuzarra, during Altuzarra's New York Fashion Week show. This collection launch is a continuation of Keds' partnership with IMG and New York Fashion Week: The Shows that has solidified Keds as the 'Official Sole of NYFW' for the second season. The footwear collection features new sneaker styles in varying colorways and cements Keds' position as a style leader in the collaborative footwear category.

Keds and Altuzarra Debut Collaboration at New York Fashion Week: The Shows (PRNewswire)

"Our partnership with Altuzarra marks Keds' emergence into the luxury fashion space with our iconic silhouettes reimagined through the lens of the talented Joseph Altuzarra," says Jen Lynch, VP and General Manager of Keds. "The collection delivers unique styles in luxe fabrications for our customers in styles they cherish."

The exclusive first look of the limited-edition footwear collection with the brand was shown live during the September 10th Altuzarra fashion show in New York City and featured never-seen-before sneaker styles that merge the two distinct brand aesthetics in new design features. "I am so thrilled to be collaborating with Keds this season. Their iconic brand language and heritage were a huge source of inspiration, and the resulting footwear collection adds an exciting and dynamic layer to the show," says Joseph Altuzarra.

"This collection marks an exciting time for two beloved brands to seamlessly bring to life the creative fashion minds of two teams," says Patrick Connors, the Senior Vice President of Global Brand Partnerships for IMG's Fashion Events and Properties.

The footwear capsule, which will be available in the spring of 2023, reimagines classic Keds' silhouettes in luxe fabrications and unique styles. The 'Renaissance' sneakers, inspired by archival Keds runner silhouettes, are crafted with satin underlays, ripped and distressed canvas uppers, and finished with suede and leather overlays. Shown on the runway in khaki and black, the shoe retails for $180 and is available to shop for pre-order here. In addition to the Renaissance, the collaboration will also feature two similarly fabricated Champion styles priced at $140.

For more information, follow @Keds, @NYFW and @Altuzarra.

Keds

For over 100 years, Keds has been making timeless, comfortable, accessible footwear for consumers to step out into the world their way. Ever since the creation of the iconic Keds Champion "sneaker" back in 1916, Keds has held the belief that when we feel comfortable inside and out, we can leap forward and make our marks on the world. This belief continues to inspire and drive us every day. We design every product to support everyone— to give them the versatility, comfort, and style they need to confidently live as their truest selves.

Keds. Wear Yours.

Keds is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, the world's leading maker of casual, work, outdoor, athletic and children's footwear.

Altuzarra

Founded by creative director Joseph Altuzarra in 2008, Altuzarra is a luxury women's ready-to-wear and accessories brand. Joseph's seductive aesthetic combines modernity, femininity, and an unapologetic sexiness. Anchored in artisanal craftsmanship, and a curiosity about the world, the collection is informed by Joseph's own multicultural background and upbringing. The Altuzarra brand speaks to the power, fearlessness and sensuality of the modern woman's wardrobe.

IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

Keds and Altuzarra Debut Collaboration at New York Fashion Week: The Shows (PRNewswire)

Keds (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keds