Windward Expands its Public Sector Customer Base with Government Agencies Across the US, EMEA and LATAM Determined to Crack Down on Illicit Maritime Activity

As deceptive shipping practices get more sophisticated, law enforcement and intelligence agencies aim to enhance their Maritime Domain Awareness. Windward's advanced Maritime AI™ platform provides them with the much needed improved visibility at sea to protect borders and national interests

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, announced today four new law enforcement and intelligence agency customers across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Windward's AI-powered platform will be used to increase the customers' Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) to monitor their maritime borders efficiently and confidently and protect their citizens and national interests by minimizing illicit activities and monitoring developing threats.

Included in Windward's expansion in the public sector is a three-year contract with an EMEA government customer and a contract extension of up to five years with an existing US Federal Customer.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies across the globe are increasingly facing a multitude of threats from the maritime domain which negatively impact the security, safety, economy, and environment of their states. These threats include Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, terrorism, drug trafficking, oil dumping, human rights abuses, and more. With 90% of global trade transported by sea, the greater economic impact of maritime crime is significant. It is becoming increasingly important for authorities to enhance their visibility of any activity associated within their territorial waters with advanced technology.

Windward's platform will enable authorities to make smarter decisions based on real-time tracking, actionable insights, and automatic updates using predictive risk modeling powered by machine and deep learning. Windward's Maritime AI™ utilizes data sets including weather, AIS, satellite imagery, port, vessel, and ownership to provide a holistic view of the maritime domain. The platform analyzes numerous factors including vessel behaviors, ownership structures, company risks, and others, predicting in real-time which companies and vessels are likely to be high risk.

"The current geopolitical climate is filled with tension and as we enter a new era of constantly evolving risk, governments are looking to increase awareness of what happens at sea," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of Windward. "Malicious actors are adapting to new regulations, using more sophisticated methods to avoid detection. To stay one step ahead and mitigate risk, authorities need to adapt as well and use best-in-class technology to get the full picture they need to keep their borders safe."

Windward's Maritime AI™ platform is powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models, empowering its clients across the government, finance, shipping, energy sectors, and beyond to optimize business practices and efficiently navigate all aspects of maritime risk in real-time.

