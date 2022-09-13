Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Slated to Horrify and Haunt All Souls during Howl-O-Scream® with New Houses, an all-new Game Show and More

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Slated to Horrify and Haunt All Souls during Howl-O-Scream® with New Houses, an all-new Game Show and More

Tampa Bay's premier Halloween event, Howl-O-Scream, returns on select nights now through Oct. 31, 2022

All-new haunted houses and scare zones will leave guests with no choice but to scream in fear

Every corner lurking with scares with a total of five haunted houses, nine scare zones and four sinister shows

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream returns as what will feel like the most horrifying nightmare. This year's event takes over the entire park with five haunted houses, nine scare zones, four sinister shows as well as untold horrors lurking in the dark. Aside from the inescapable haunts, guests can seal their fate in the darkness with nighttime rides on 10 world-class attractions, including the award-winning Iron Gwazi, North America's tallest and the world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster. Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream will take place on select dates now through Oct. 31, 2022.

New terrors hailing from the afterlife and iconic frights will even make the bravest souls whimper in fear. Fan-favorite houses such as The Forgotten, Witch of the Woods and Death Water Bayou: Blood Moon - The Final Phase will return, as well as the infamous scare zones including The Junkyard, In The Shadows and Skeleton Crew. These returning favorites are just a few of the experiences that will complement the following fear-inducing new additions:

NEW Haunted Houses

NEW! Stranglewood Estate: The halls and walls of what once was a lively home filled with laughter and lavish parties, have witnessed the pitiful souls that once entered unaware of their inescapable fate. For Madame Gwendolyn, years of torture and torment developed a hatred for the living, including her parents who did not escape her wrath. At the heart of this opulent estate, guests will step into her secret basement room where her servants faced their untimely death in this grim, blood-soaked prison. Welcome to Stranglewood Estate.

NEW! The Residence: Home for the Holidays: Merriment turns murderous at this suburban family home. Christmas arrives earlier than ever this year at The Residence: Home for the Holidays, an all-new house filled with horrors waiting to be unwrapped. Holidays are best when spent with loved ones, but there is no guarantee for guests to survive this silent night.

NEW Scare Zones

NEW! Ravens Mill: Cries of fear and mercy take over the Ravens Mill, a nightmare-cultivating corn field haunting those who venture through these creepy pastures.

NEW! Beyond the Veil: In the depths of a dark dense forest fairies and orcs roam freely as you stroll through this place of shadows. Guests must beware, when walking past Beyond the Veil, they will be faced with demonic creatures of misfortune and malevolence.

Shows and Entertainment

Like rising from the grave, this year's Howl-O-Scream also sees the return of the high-energy and pulse-pounding creatures of the night featured in Fiends along with live musical performances by The Rolling Bones and the death-defying acts and stunts from Cirque X-Scream. The following sinister all-new game show joins this year's entertainment lineup:

NEW! 50/50: Choose Your Fate: At this all-new show, the host will make everyone believe the odds are in their favor when they are not. Fates are sealed long before guests spin the wheel because regardless of choice, the game show host always wins.

Parental discretion is advised after 6 p.m., as Howl-O-Scream contains graphics and amplified scares that are not recommended for children. Howl-O-Scream is a separate ticket event. Costumes are not allowed.

Best Way to Scream and Evil Upgrades

For the most avid Howl-O-Scream fans, Front Line Fear passes are the best way to access all five haunted houses. And for extreme fans, a Front-Line Fear Extreme pass gives access to all haunted houses as well as serving as Quick Queue to scream their lungs out on Busch Gardens' roller coasters, including Iron Gwazi, North America's tallest and the world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster. Front Line Fear passes start at $69.

To step further into the darkness, an Ultimate VIP Tour grants admission, unlimited front-of-the line access to haunted houses and rides, one-time front-of-the line access to Iron Gwazi, private complimentary beverage locations, free photo & reserved seating at the Fiends show and free preferred parking. A Behind-The-Scenes Tour is also available for guests to see what goes into the scares on a daytime, lights-on experience.

Guests can save up to 55% on admission tickets with a limited time offer available at HowlOScream.com and purchase evil upgrades such as Front Line Fear passes, exclusive tours and many other experiences at this year's Howl-O-Scream. And to stay up to date guests can follow Howl-O-Scream on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit www.BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

