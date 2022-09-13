Dell'Oro Group and SDxCentral Launch First Virtual Event Dedicated to SASE and Cloud Workload Security

Top Industry Players to Discuss Cloud Workload Security, SSE, Zero-Trust

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group is pleased to announce our first virtual event in partnership with SDxCentral and titled 'Security in the Cloud-First Era'. The two-day event will be held on October 11th and 12th and is free to attend. Registration is now open.

Dell'Oro Group Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dell'Oro Group) (PRNewswire)

"The first day will be dedicated to discussing the current state of SASE (Secure Access Service Edge). The discussion will seek to clarify what technologies are part of SASE and compare them against SD-WAN and SSE (Security Service Edge) solutions," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director at Dell'Oro and event co-host. "While SD-WAN is well understood in the market, SSE is an emerging term for cloud-based security solutions that span ZTNA, SWG, and CASB capabilities."

The second day will focus on Cloud Workload Security, including the threat landscape and the multi-disciplinary approach to securing cloud workloads. The discussion will explore the various techniques and decipher the emerging solutions, such as CNAPP, CSPM, and CWPP. Speakers from the industry's top companies will present and debate, including event sponsors Aryaka, Cisco, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks, and VMware.

"The security implications are enormous in the brave new post-pandemic world of distributed work and applications," said Sanchez. "Our goal is to enlighten and enable enterprises to make the right choices."

"Today, many enterprises are recasting their internal, on-prem enterprise apps into modern, container-based workloads that live in public clouds. The security implications of this trend are enormous," said Elizabeth Coyne, Managing Director at SDxCentral and event co-host. "Our event keynotes and panelists will be highlighting the security and networking deficiencies in the classic hub-and-spoke enterprise networking model, and discussing what enterprises need to be focusing on when moving their operations to the cloud."

During Security in the Cloud-First Era, keynotes from Verizon and Google Cloud, will join sponsor keynotes and panelists to cover the most pressing challenges enterprises need to focus on today, including the threat landscape, SASE, zero-trust solutions, a multi-disciplinary approach to cloud workloads, and more.

Follow @SDxCentral or visit the website https://www.sdxcentral.com/resources/digital-event/security-in-the-cloud-first-era/ to register or view speakers and agenda.

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SDxCentral is a data intelligence company specializing in media technology and marketing applications to predict, understand, and influence buyers in the IT infrastructure space. By utilizing proprietary technology to identify and leverage market trends, SDxCentral delivers comprehensive go-to-market solutions to B2B organizations targeting enterprise IT, telecom, and hyperscalers.

Built on the pillars of relevance, precision, and trust, SDxCentral looks for these attributes in all of our team members. Learn more about SDxCentral on our corporate website: corporate.sdxcentral.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group