ISHLT and ESOT Partner on MCS Academy in Prague

PRAGUE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) and the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT) have collaborated to offer an Academy course on Mechanical Circulatory Support on 13 November, concurrently with the first day of the ESOT TLJ 3.0 Consensus Conference. This full-day programme is designed for both clinicians and allied health professionals, and will provide a concise review of clinical knowledge and an outline of professional skills in mechanical circulatory support.

Clinicians & allied health professionals to gather concurrently with the first day of ESOT TLJ 3.0 Consensus Conference

"Complex challenges require coordinated solutions; advancing science and improving patient care is a team effort," says Greg Schultz, CAE, ISHLT Chief Executive Officer. "The joint ISHLT-ESOT MCS Academy is a critical building block in the development of a deep and durable partnership between ISHLT and ESOT to support our healthcare professionals and elevate the global standard of care for our patient populations."

"ESOT and ISHLT are uniquely positioned to fuel innovative and impactful strategies to meet the need of our respective communities. But we also share common goals, objectives, and interests. So it only makes sense to come and work together towards a joint mission," says Devi Mey, ESOT Chief Executive Officer. "We begin this adventure with the launch of the ISHLT x ESOT Mechanical Circulatory Support Academy. We invite everyone interested in mechanical circulatory support to register and attend the meeting in Prague. At ESOT, we believe that collaboration is the foundation for a more open, connected, and engaged community."

In addition to reviewing clinical knowledge, the Academy will provide an outline of the essential professional skills for candidate assessment and longitudinal support for mechanical circulatory support patients of all ages. This course will be of junior faculty in centres providing mechanical circulatory support, furnishing them with a tool to review their standards of care, develop protocols, and implement guidelines established in management of mechanical circulatory support patients. An additional focus will be laid on career perspectives and advice in MCS to develop a more diverse group of clinicians.

For more information or to register for the course, visit the ISHLT Europe MCS Academy website. ISHLT is also presenting an MCS Academy on 4 November in Chicago, IL USA—more information on that is available at bit.ly/2022MCSNorthAmerica.

About ISHLT

The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation is a not-for-profit, multidisciplinary professional organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with advanced heart or lung disease through transplantation, mechanical support and innovative therapies. With members in more than 45 countries, ISHLT is the world's largest organization dedicated to the research, education and advocacy of end-stage heart and lung disease. ISHLT members represent more than 15 different professional disciplines. For more information, visit www.ishlt.org.

