T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2022

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.34 trillion as of August 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.5 billion in August 2022 and $3.0 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended August 31, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended August 31, 2022, to $10.0 billion. These client transfers include $1.2 billion, $2.0 billion, and $6.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the August, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
8/31/2022
7/31/2022
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$ 404
$ 423
$ 391
$ 554
Fixed income, including money market
78
79
79
85
Multi-asset(b)
189
197
187
232
671
699
657
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
314
329
309
439
Fixed income, including money market
93
94
92
90
Multi-asset(b)
218
224
209
246
Alternatives
43
43
43
42
668
690
653
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,339
$ 1,389
$ 1,310
$ 1,688
Target date retirement products
$ 337
$ 348
$ 327
$ 391
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
8/31/2022
7/31/2022
6/30/2022
12/31/2021
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$ 539
$ 565
$ 524
$ 724
Fixed income, including money market
132
134
133
147
671
699
657
871
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
483
503
470
632
Fixed income, including money market
142
144
140
143
Alternatives
43
43
43
42
668
690
653
817
Total assets under management
$ 1,339
$ 1,389
$ 1,310
$ 1,688
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
