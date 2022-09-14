ACTX and GP Solutions Developing New Smaller Controlled Environment Farming Systems for Home and Commercial Use

If every gardener grows a little extra and donates the food, it would go a long way towards helping reducing hunger in America

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), in association with GP Solutions, is developing a new series of GrowPods for home and commercial use. The new systems, called "GrowPod Habitat™" are smaller-sized and will enable virtually anyone to grow their own food.

The units are being made for the consumer market, as well as for schools, churches, non-profits, plus commercial organizations and businesses that want the benefits of growing their own clean, nutritious food, but also want a smaller size unit and reduced cost-of-entry that better matches their needs and budgets.

According to a report by Market Research Future, the home gardening tool market is estimated to reach over $112.09 Billion by the end of 2027. The report further predicts the market will expand at a healthy CAGR of over 4.51% during the review timeframe.

The market "is quite appealing, and established, with consistent growth," the report states.

GrowPods are hydroponic modular farms that can be located almost anywhere, and feature an automated and controlled environment that is finely tuned to grow a wide variety of leafy greens, fruits and vegetables. GrowPods feature a filtered and enclosed environment that makes it possible for virtually anyone to grow healthy, robust, exceptionally clean food.

Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies, Inc, said the company plans to have GrowPods Habitat™ ready for market by 1st quarter.

"Developing this innovative smaller system allows us to enter an enormous new market with tremendous potential" Heldoorn said. "Additionally, this ground-breaking form factor will allow people to take control of their food, feed their families, start a new business, or help fight hunger," he added. "This could be a game-changer for society in many ways."

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies or GrowPods, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com or www.growpodsolutions.com.

