Intermap Announces Subscription Renewal for Telecom Analytics

Long-term customer increases annual NEXTWave™ subscription by 33%

Intermap's accurate, reliable analytics support next-generation network planning

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, today announced a leading mobile phone, internet services and IPTV provider, renewed its subscription for NEXTWave™ telecom analytics with a 33% annual rate increase.

Intermap's telecom client has increased its RF link profile usage by 191% since its first subscription in 2019. With this two-year subscription renewal, the client will use the NEXTWave platform to integrate on-demand RF link profiles analytics into its workflow. This renewal reflects the increase in demand for NEXTWave telecom analytics and its value in the network planning process.

"Intermap's NEXTWave telecom analytics support next-generation network planning, leveraging proprietary data and analytics in real-time anywhere in the world," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman and CEO. "The global communications network continues to grow with the deployment of 5G networks, driving the demand for accurate planning tools. Intermap is uniquely positioned to meet this demand with powerful, flexible, reliable and accurate elevation analytics that are provided as a service on a global basis."

There is growing demand for 5G networks around the world. Telecommunications companies require accurate data and line-of-sight analytics to implement infrastructure to support these networks. Radio frequency (RF) link profiles offer this analysis based on signal propagation algorithms, which enable service providers to evaluate tower placement and signal reach to customers. The RF link profiles assist the client with management, expansion and deployment of telecom services country wide.

The client has been using Intermap's NEXTWave telecom analytics since 2019 and a user of the Company's earlier generation telecom application. Intermap has developed new custom features to meet the requirements of its customers. This includes expanded import/export functions, mass point analysis, informative charts, built-in coordinate converter and the ability to change profile parameters on the fly. Intermap's NEXTWave telecom analytics continue to evolve to meet the needs of service providers.

Learn more about Intermap's telecom solution at intermap.com/telecom.

Intermap Reader Advisory

About Intermap Technologies

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intermap (TSX: IMP; OTCQX: ITMSF) is a global leader in geospatial intelligence solutions, focusing on the creation and analysis of 3D terrain data to produce high-resolution thematic models. Through scientific analysis of geospatial information and patented sensors and processing technology, the Company provisions diverse, complementary, multi-source datasets to enable customers to seamlessly integrate geospatial intelligence into their workflows. Intermap's 3D elevation data and software analytic capabilities enable global geospatial analysis through artificial intelligence and machine learning, providing customers with critical information to understand their terrain environment. By leveraging its proprietary archive of the world's largest collection of multi-sensor global elevation data, the Company's collection and processing capabilities provide multi-source 3D datasets and analytics at mission speed, enabling governments and companies to build and integrate geospatial foundation data with actionable insights. Applications for Intermap's products and solutions include defense, aviation and UAV flight planning, flood and wildfire insurance, disaster mitigation, base mapping, environmental and renewable energy planning, telecommunications, engineering, critical infrastructure monitoring, hydrology, land management, oil and gas and transportation.

