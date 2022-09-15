AvaSure Recognized as the Top Solution to Reduce the Cost of Care in KLAS 2022 Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report

AvaSure ranked first as the solution to Reduce the Cost of Care for its transformational patient monitoring and virtual care technology to increase patient safety.

BELMONT, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the leading provider of acute care, virtual care and monitoring solutions, was recognized in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report for the greatest impact on reducing the cost of care. The top 20 emerging solutions were selected by prominent healthcare leaders across the county with the help of KLAS to find the solutions that had the greatest potential to disrupt the healthcare market. Solutions were rated by how well they could impact the Quadruple Aim of Healthcare. This aim is to improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve patient experiences, and improve clinician experiences.

AvaSure Logo (PRNewsfoto/AvaSure) (PRNewswire)

AvaSure ranked first as the solution to Reduce the Cost of Care for its utilization of remote virtual care and monitoring to increase patient safety. The TeleSitter technology that AvaSure is known for allows health operations staff to raise its patient management abilities from one patient per staff member to 16 with remote monitoring. The solution also enables new Virtual Nursing models which provides health systems with a tool to address our national staffing shortage with more efficient clinical workflows.

"Hospitals that have saved millions in labor expenses are now piloting virtual nursing capabilities to continue accelerating these cost reductions while retaining their most experienced nurses virtually to ensure the highest levels of patient care," said Lisbeth Votruba, chief clinical officer of AvaSure. "Amidst the noise of healthcare technology promises, AvaSure has been recognized by outside experts and unbiased KLAS analysis as truly delivering a reliable ROI."

"We all know that hospitals across the U.S. are facing labor shortages and financially they are experiencing some of the worst margins since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure. "AvaSure has proven that it not only helps improve patient outcomes and reduce readmissions, but it also helps hospitals dramatically reduce the cost of care. To be recognized by KLAS is a testament to our commitment to innovation that helps transform care delivery models and our focus on helping care teams keep their patients safe."

"Because KLAS believes in the power of technology to improve healthcare, it only made sense to research emerging, new solutions," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "We set out to help providers cut through the hype in this market and we found some new technologies with real capabilities. The recent Top 20 report highlights those solutions with the greatest potential impact according to healthcare leaders."

To learn more about AvaSure's pioneering in telehealth and health technology, visit www.AvaSure.com.

To read the full report, visit the AvaSure Website.

About AvaSure:

As the pioneer and market leader in virtual patient monitoring, AvaSure has helped a thousand hospitals and health systems large and small create safer environments for patients, families and caregivers. A large and growing body of clinical evidence proves that by optimizing workforce efficiencies and reducing adverse events, AvaSure consistently improves its customers' key performance indicators. AvaSure technology can be purchased through GSA Schedule and the Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SWP).

About KLAS:

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. Follow KLAS on LinkedIn. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

Contact:

Mitch Reid

mreid@lambert.com

989-326-3992

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AvaSure