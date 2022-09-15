HEROES WANTED: GOODYEAR ANNOUNCES CALL FOR 38th ANNUAL HIGHWAY HERO AWARD

Program Celebrates Professional Truck Drivers' Extraordinary Acts of Courage

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the return of its annual Highway Hero Award, a program that celebrates professional truck drivers who act selflessly for the good of others on the highways across North America.

Now through Dec. 31, 2022, Goodyear is asking the trucking community to nominate heroic drivers to be considered for the 38th annual Highway Hero Award program. The program recognizes professional truck drivers across North America who act selflessly for the good of others and demonstrate extraordinary acts of courage on the road. (PRNewswire)

Now through Dec. 31, 2022, the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program will recognize professional truck drivers through a call for online story submissions, asking the trucking community to nominate a driver in their life who demonstrated an extraordinary act of courage on the road.

"As routes take truck drivers to every corner of North America, many go above and beyond their regular duties, even serving as first responders to incidents that occur on our roads and highways," said Gary Medalis, director of product development and marketing at Goodyear. "The Goodyear Highway Hero Award program is designed to express our gratitude for these hardworking truck drivers and to celebrate their incredible acts of bravery."

To enter the Goodyear Highway Hero Award program, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/ and use the nomination form to tell the story of a courageous truck driver who is deserving of the honor. Goodyear will determine an approved list of nominees from which a panel of judges will select the winner and two finalists. Goodyear will announce the award winner in early 2023, honoring the driver with a cash prize, a Goodyear prize package and travel and hotel expense for a trip to Orlando for a winner announcement at the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in March 2023. Two runners up will also receive a cash prize and Goodyear prize packages.

Earlier this year, Goodyear recognized Gerald "Andy" Wright – a truck driver from Jacksonville, Illinois who rescued and helped save the lives of motorists trapped in a burning vehicle – as its 37th annual Highway Hero Award winner. Other past winners include a truck driver who saved a child from drowning in a submerged car and a driver who pulled a man from a vehicle before it was destroyed by an oncoming train.

"Receiving the 2020-2021 Highway Hero Award was incredibly humbling and a true honor, but the interstate is filled with truck drivers who go above and beyond for others in amazing ways every day," said Wright. "With so many incredible stories of bravery yet to be told, I can't wait to learn more about all of this year's nominees."

Eligible nominees for the 38th annual Highway Hero Award must be a full-time truck driver, reside in the U.S. or Canada and the individual's truck at the time of the incident must feature 12 wheels or more. Moreover, the act of courage must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022. To learn more about the Highway Hero Award, view exclusive content and to read the full terms and conditions, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com/newsroom/highway-heroes/.

