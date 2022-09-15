Lightfective Will Make it's IMCAS Asia Debut in the 15th IMCAS Asia 2022 in Bangkok

IMCAS Asia will enable Lightfective to showcase its innovative offering and strengthen its presence in the highly strategic Asia-Pacific market.

"We are excited to be participating in IMCAS Asia, which will help us introduce ReBorn, our non-invasive, fat reduction technology to the Asian market. Lightfective looks forward to using IMCAS as a springboard to expand potential collaborations and further extend our activities in this very important region," said Tsvi Bahat, CEO of Lightfective.

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightfective, the aesthetic industry leader behind the ReBorn non-invasive fat reduction system, announced today that it would participate in the IMCAS Asia 2022 conference, taking place on September 29 – October 1, 2022, in Bangkok.

This announcement follows the company's recent recognition, having been rewarded the Honourable Mentions in the 2022 European Product Design Awards event. This award honours the work of talented, internationally minded product designers who strive to enhance our daily lives through their practical, well-thought-out designs.

The 15th IMCAS Asia will be attended by prominent international dermatology, plastic surgery, and aesthetic science specialists who will share their experience and the latest academic and industry findings in the aesthetic field. As the conference's primary objective is building a bridge between aesthetic plastic surgery and dermatology, speakers will address such issues as ethics, new technologies, trend benchmarking, practice management, and scientific society relations.

Lightfective's management team and experts, led by CEO Tsvi Bahat, will attend the conference, and showcase the company's ReBorn non-invasive fat reduction system, powered by its proprietary and innovative Power LED technology. ReBorn is rapidly emerging as a true revolution in non-invasive fat reduction, as it delivers highly effective, safe, and consistent clinical results.

The best-engineered device on the market, ReBorn was ingeniously designed and constructed, to allow a wide range of surfaces, shapes, and sizes to be integrated into its applicators. This enables practitioners to treat all areas of a patient's body: arms, legs, inner thighs, buttocks, and the abdominal area. Another advantage of the device is that it utilizes military-grade Power LEDs, which are much more potent and efficacious than regular LEDs. The end result is a highly effective non-invasive fat-reduction method. ReBorn's is easy to use and has no consumables, offering both physicians and clinics rapid Return on Investment with a simple integration process.

Presenting ReBorn at the IMCAS Asia congress in Thailand will mark a significant milestone in the company's development. Lightfective already demonstrated the innovative features of the ReBorn technology in IMCAS Paris earlier this year, gaining strong enthusiasm and successfully forging collaborations with prominent physicians and scientists. The company has also signed numerous agreements with companies in Japan, France, Italy, Belgium and Mexico, opening the door to global distribution and broader acceptance for ReBorn. Lightfective's participation in IMCAS Asia this autumn will strengthen its penetration in the Asia-Pacific market and further accelerate its rapid international growth rate

ReBorn's increasing popularity worldwide amply demonstrates the growing confidence in the company and recognition of ReBorn as a unique fat reduction device.

As Asia has always played a crucial role in medical and aesthetic technologies, Lightfective is looking forward to taking the floor during the congress in Thailand. The company's VP of Sales, Eyal Revivo, expressed confidence that the conference will serve as a staging ground for the exposure of the innovative device and thus facilitate its acceptance in the region.

