NeoSystems To Host CMMC Day with Experts from the Department of Defense, Coalfire, Deltek, Forvis and Holland & Knight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems , a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contractor market, announced today that it will host an in-person CMMC Day with panel discussions featuring industry experts from the Department of Defense (DoD), Coalfire, Deltek, Forvis, and Holland & Knight and more, which also will be live streamed.

When:

September 20, 2022

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CDT) In-person

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (CDT) Live Stream



Where:

In-person event: The Jackson Center, 6001 Moquin Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cmmc-day-huntsville-tickets-385890257147

The event also will be live streamed.

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-stream-cmmc-day-huntsville-tickets-418251410227

NOTE: Media interested in attending either in-person or the live streaming event, should outreach to obtain a Media Pass. See contact information below.

What:

Join the greater Huntsville GovCon community for a day of Q&A, program updates, success stories, audit preparation insights, discussions around the investment in a robust cybersecurity program, getting compliant, the CMMC Assessment Process (CAP) document, realistic pricing, and more.

Agenda highlights include:

10:35 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.: Preparing for Achieving the DIBCAC: Small Business and Enterprise

Ed Bassett , CISO, NeoSystems (Moderator)

Joe Bennett , Head of IT and Security, COLSA

John Ellis , Director of DIBCAC

Jake Williams STR

Matt Travis , President, Cyber AB

11:45 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.: The Business Decision of CMMC

Stuart Itkin , Coalfire Federal (Moderator)

Bob Metzger , Partner, RJO

Greg Powers , Director of Managed Security, Amy Williams , Senior Director of Proactive Services, BlueVoyant

1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.: MSP, Legal, Pricing, and Cost Management

Chris Knight , VP of Product - Cloud, Compliance, Security, Deltek (Moderator)

Ed Bassett , CISO, NeoSystems

Eric Crusius , Partner, Holland & Knight

Jerry Leishman , EVP & National Security & Compliance Director at CORTAC

Stacy Bostjanick , Director of CMMC, OUSD A&S, DoD CIO

Amira Armond , President, Kieri Solutions

2:40 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Solution Paths to Audit-Readiness

Greg Powers , Director of Managed Security, NeoSystems (Moderator)

Regan Edens , President, DTC Global

Bill Walter , Managing Director, Forvis

Tara Lemieux , Senior IT Auditor CMMC, Shellman

Chris Knight , VP of Product - Cloud, Compliance, Security, Deltek

3:30 p.m.to 4:10 p.m.: Accelerating Industry/Government Collaboration For Audit Readiness

Elizabeth Jimenez , Executive Director of Market Development, NeoSystems (Moderator)

Stacy Bostjanick , Director of CMMC, OUSD A&S , DoD CIO

John Ellis , Head of DIBCAC

Matt Travis , President, Cyber AB

4:10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Lightning round Q&A for all panelists

About NeoSystems

NeoSystems, based in Reston, Virginia, is a full service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE18 SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

