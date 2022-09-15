TWTR ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Twitter (TWTR) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm's Attorneys, Whistleblower-Related Securities Fraud Case Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Aug. 3, 2020 – Aug. 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 14, 2022

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Twitter's repeated claims about its compliance with its March 2011 settlement with the Federal Trade Commission that barred the company for 20 years "from misleading consumers about the extent to which it protects the security, privacy, and confidentiality of nonpublic consumer information, including the measures it takes to prevent unauthorized access to nonpublic information and honor the privacy choices made by consumers."

The complaint alleges: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on its platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, investors, and regulators; (3) contrary to Twitter's representations in SEC filings, it did not take steps to improve security; and (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill.

Investors learned the truth on Aug. 23, 2022, when CNN reported that Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, Twitter's former head of security, alleged in his July 2022 whistleblower complaint "that Twitter's leadership misled its own board and government regulators about its security vulnerabilities, including some that could allegedly open the door to foreign spying or manipulation, hacking and disinformation campaigns."

This news sent the price of Twitter shares down over 7% lower on Aug. 23, 2022, wiping out over $2 billion of shareholder value.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Twitter lied about its commitment to protect users' nonpublic information," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Twitter should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TWTR@hbsslaw.com.

