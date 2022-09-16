Beeline Announces New Experience, Giving Extended Workers Full Control Over Personal Data

New experience for contingent talent puts worker privacy front and center and allows companies to better meet DEI goals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beeline, the independent leader in software solutions for sourcing and managing the global extended workforce, today announced an upcoming talent experience which will enable contingent workers to create a private account and take full control of how they are represented in the workforce, allowing them to self-report and maintain their own PII (personally identifiable information). Beeline will be the first and only Extended Workforce Platform to offer contingent workers a private account with this level of autonomy and privacy control.

Beeline (PRNewsfoto/Beeline) (PRNewswire)

"Talent is central to the extended workforce and individual privacy is paramount in the workplace. Our new experience will enable talent to take an active role in the process and trust that their data is protected," said Colleen Tiner, SVP Product Strategy of Beeline. "Additionally, establishing this trusted relationship directly with workers increases the accuracy of data collected, which means companies can truly measure and understand diversity in the context of their recruitment process and active workforce."

Mark Farmer, External Talent Lead, Accenture, said, "The new talent-focused experience addresses the challenges of increased data privacy regulations and gives that control to the rightful owner, the talent."

Historically, vendor management systems (VMS) have put the burden of managing talent information on staffing companies as part of the sourcing process. With new privacy regulations underway, suppliers and MSPs need a solution that relieves them of the burden and risk of inputting the information while improving the reliability of the data without disrupting the supplier-candidate relationship.

"As the leading provider of workforce solutions, AGS applauds Beeline's initiative to build and host the tools needed for talent to opt-in and provide data for safe-keeping, thereby removing any risks for us as we continue to help clients deliver on the personal and business imperative of achieving their DEI goals," said Cory Hansen, Regional Vice President, North America, Allegis Global Solutions (AGS).

"Beeline's new talent experience is a huge step forward in accurately managing diversity metrics. I spent 15 years on the client side using multiple VMS systems and was never able to provide conclusive demographics around our non-employees due to concerns around co-employment," said Dan Khublall, Director, Product Strategy, Beeline. "I am excited to see our clients leverage this information to gain transparency and shape hiring manager behavior which ultimately impacts the company's diversity footprint."

The new experience will continue to be tested with select clients and partners throughout this year leading to an official launch in 2023. Once launched, Beeline will introduce the industry's first diversity talent index in partnership with Consciously Unbiased.

