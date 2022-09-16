CNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

HILLSDALE, Mich., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: CNBB) (the "Company") today announced that after a comprehensive search, Joseph R. Williams has agreed to become President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and its wholly owned subsidiary, County National Bank (the "Bank"), which will be effective upon his first day of employment with the Company, anticipated to be in early October, 2022. Mr. Williams is currently serving as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Bank.

Mr. Williams stated, "I am excited to join CNB full time. They understand community banking and I am looking forward to serving alongside a great executive team. Our focus will be community impact, employee development, client experience, and shareholder return. I am honored and humbled to be part of a great team and build upon the tremendous foundation that has been developed over the last 88 years."

Mr. Williams becomes the President and CEO of the Company with nearly 40 years of banking experience, most recently with Old National Bank (Acquired United Bank and Trust) where he served as its Lenawee County Market President after serving as President and CEO of United Bank and Trust. Mr. Williams will bring to the chief executive officer role substantial experience and leadership skills in the areas of retail and mortgage banking, commercial credit, financial management, wealth management and franchise growth through market development. Mr. Williams has a long and distinguished history of community service, including the last two years serving as President and CEO of the Lenawee Community Foundation and many other endeavors in the areas of healthcare, youth services and the Kiwanis.

Craig S. Connor, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank, remarked, "Our entire board of directors is so very pleased with the selection of Joe as our new President and CEO. He is a talented, experienced and knowledgeable community banker with a track record of strong leadership, team building, and service to the community. The future for all our stakeholders: customers, employees, communities and shareholders just became a little brighter."

About CNB Community Bancorp Inc.

CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB) is a one-bank holding company formed in 2005. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank, is a nationally chartered full-service bank, which has served its local communities since its founding in 1934. CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Hillsdale, Michigan and through its subsidiary bank offers banking products along with investment management and trust services to communities located throughout South Central Michigan.

