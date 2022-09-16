Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Naples, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) and NCH Healthcare System announce the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Naples, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 14305 Collier Blvd. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Naples offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

"We are excited to open this new hospital in Naples to help individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries regain the strength and function to return to the community at their highest levels of independence," said Enid Gonzalez, CEO of Encompass Health of Naples. "Every detail of the hospital was created with our patients in mind – our freestanding, one-story hospital allows for easier transfers from other facilities and more convenient access for families and visitors. This hospital will give members of the community more options, closer to home for intensive rehabilitation services."

"NCH Healthcare System is in a period of transformational change becoming an advanced community healthcare system," said Paul Hiltz, President & CEO, NCH Healthcare System. "This collaboration with Encompass Health will allow more patients in our community in need of specialized rehabilitative care to get it right here in Naples."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Naples is Encompass Health's 153rd inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its 19th inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida.

About NCH Healthcare System

The NCH Healthcare System is a not-for-profit, multi-facility healthcare system located in Naples, Florida, and is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Collier County and southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to our community. NCH delivers 3,500 babies and houses the only pediatric ER in Collier County serving more than 19,000 children every year. We take pride in caring for the next generation of leaders. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. With a national footprint that includes 153 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

