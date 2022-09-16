InventHelp Inventor Develops Clog Corrector for Wastewater Sewage Pumps (CCT-4706)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a non-toxic liquid tool to quickly correct a clog in a wastewater sewage pump that cannot be pulled free using pliers," said an inventor, from Ashtabula, Ohio, "so I invented MAX'S PUMP JUICE. My design would correct the problem in the most efficient manner possible."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to free a wastewater sewage pump that has seized due to rags. In doing so, it eliminates the need to disassemble the wastewater sewage pump. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enables the user to quickly restore normal pump operation. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for wastewater treatment facilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4706, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp