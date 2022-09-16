Reason vs. Racism: New Book Unveils Hidden History of Race Relations and the Newspaper Industry

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the progress America has made throughout its history, race relations continues to be a plaguing theme for the nation. Award-winning author Jack Lessenberry's provocative book, Reason vs. Racism: A Newspaper Family, Race and Justice, provides an inside look at how one family approached racism in America through journalism. Lessenberry has written for the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Boston Globe, and Vanity Fair.

Centered around a newspaper family, Reason vs. Racism is the fascinating story of the Block family and how they dealt with race and fairness over the years, covering issues such as slavery, Jim Crow, the newspaper's relationship with Abraham Lincoln, and more. Highlighted in the book are stories about undercover work to expose racism, and even a politician involved with the Klu Klux Klan.

The Block family and Block Communications (owner of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, The Toledo Blade, and several other entities) wanted to take an honest look at how they handled race relations through their publications. So, they charged investigative writer Jack Lessenberry with the task of researching and examining their history. Lessenberry didn't gloss over his findings; he shares the raw truth in his riveting accounts in the book.

Released in 2020, this book is still a must-read for 2022/23 as this nation goes through a current period of heightened racial awareness and tension.

"I am very concerned about how divided our country is on race. I believe this book provides needed education as it addresses issues of fairness and how our papers have handled stories and hiring practices," says John Block, publisher of the Toledo Blade and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "In our current environment, our hope is to create meaningful dialogue around race in America."

Reason vs. Racism: A Newspaper Family, Race and Justice is available on Amazon.

About Block Communications:

Block Communications, Inc., (BCI) is a 118-year-old privately held diversified media holding company headquartered in Toledo, OH. It has primary operations in cable television, newspaper publishing, high-speed Internet and residential telephone services. Publications owned by Block Communications, Inc. include The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and The Toledo Blade.

