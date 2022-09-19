Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Decatur, Alabama

DECATUR, Ala., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming October 2022 opening of Crunch Decatur, a $5.5 million, 27,500-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Decatur is located in a newly renovated space at 1419 Glenn Street S.W.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Decatur will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, relax and recover areas and Olympic platforms. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

"We are so excited to be in the beautiful city of Decatur," said owner Ryan Dalton. "We plan to provide a fun, inclusive and welcoming environment for the Decatur community and are ready to welcome you to our Crunch family."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.CrunchDecatur.com or call (256)-445-4625 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

