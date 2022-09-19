DAVIS & YOUNG CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF SERVICE AND EXCELLENCE

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis & Young, A Legal Professional Association is excited to share its year-long celebration on the memorable occasion of its 100 years of service and excellence. While approaching its final centennial quarter, Davis & Young appreciates the distinct recognition received from the many local, state and national legislative bodies and civic leaders that include: The United States Senate and the House of Representatives, the 134th General Assembly of the Ohio State Senate and the Ohio House of Representatives, the Willoughby Hills City Council and the Board of Lake County Commissioners.

The noteworthy accomplishments of Davis & Young are attributable largely to the loyal services of its highly qualified and committed attorneys and staff, as well as to the innovation and foresight of its managing partners, both past and present. From its founders, Rees H. Davis, Sr. and Fred J. Young to George Lutjen and Marty Murphy to the 21st century leaders, Thomas W. Wright and Dennis R. Fogarty, their combined efforts have earned the firm a well-deserved reputation for excellence and have distinguished the practice as a worthy legal enterprise that has contributed greatly to the well-being of greater Cleveland and its surrounding communities for 100 years.

Although situated in Cuyahoga County for the greater portion of its history and in Willoughby Hills for the past 5 years, Davis and Young established new roots on June 23, 2022 when the firm relocated to 35000 Chardon Rd., just 1.8 miles east of its former location. Situated on the first floor of a beautiful brick building with prominent road exposure and convenient access, this location will allow us to accommodate our growing business and better serve our valued clients.

Davis & Young provides high quality legal representation to the insurance industry and business community, as well as private institutions and individuals. Many of our insurance clients operate on a regional and national level.

Our lawyers handle a variety of issues that include business law, construction law, general liability, insurance law, labor and employment, professional liability, and specialized litigation. They will give you the personal and specific attention your legal matter requires.

