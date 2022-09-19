Easy Digital Downloads and SiteGround Join Forces to Make Digital WordPress eCommerce Easier Than Ever

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Digital Downloads (EDD), the most popular WordPress-based eCommerce platform for selling digital products, is excited to announce the partnership with SiteGround, a leading WordPress web hosting company. This partnership includes the launch of a brand new managed eCommerce hosting platform for EDD, so WordPress users can set up a fully functioning eCommerce site to sell digital products in no time.

EDD's partnership with SiteGround offers small businesses around the world an easy way to start their eCommerce website.

Over 50,000 website owners use Easy Digital Downloads to easily sell digital products like eBooks, digital art, music, PDF manuals, software licenses, and more.

The new EDD eCommerce hosting plan dramatically simplifies the onboarding process for setting up a WordPress eCommerce site by combining the hosting services of SiteGround and the eCommerce functionality of Easy Digital Downloads.

"Our goal is to make it easy to sell digital products online without any limits or restrictions," says Chris Klosowski, President of Easy Digital Downloads. "Managed EDD hosting plans allow users to quickly create an online store with pre-populated designs and powerful growth tools without the high costs".

"There is a growing demand for eCommerce hosting optimized for digital creators. We're excited to partner with Easy Digital Downloads to offer best-in-class hosting experience, so creators can focus on growing their business with confidence without worrying about the technical side.", said Tenko Nikolov, CEO of SiteGround.

"At Awesome Motive, our goal is to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys", said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive, the management company of Easy Digital Downloads. "EDD's partnership with SiteGround offers small businesses around the world an easy way to start their eCommerce website and have peace of mind when it comes to on-site payments, security, and performance. Because EDD is open-source, it also helps small business owners retain full control and freedom over their online business vs. getting locked into a proprietary SaaS eCommerce platform".

About Easy Digital Downloads

Easy Digital Downloads (EDD) is the most popular WordPress-based eCommerce platform for selling digital goods. Over 50,000 websites use EDD to securely sell digital products online. Learn more about Easy Digital Downloads at easydigitaldownloads.com

About SiteGround

SiteGround is a leading WordPress web hosting company powering over 2,800,000 domains worldwide. They offer a highly optimized web hosting platform, including Shared Hosting, Managed WordPress Hosting, free SiteGround Security and SiteGround Optimizer plugins for WordPress, Cloud Hosting, and more. Learn more about SiteGround at siteground.com

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a leading software and media company helping shape the web for billions worldwide. Collectively, their software powers over 20 million websites and includes many of the well-known website tools such as Easy Digital Downloads, OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, All in One SEO, and more. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 45 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com.

Media Contact

Faizan Ali

+1 (561) 408-1057

support@easydigitaldownloads.com

View original content:

SOURCE Awesome Motive