Ken Cates, CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, transitions into new role with Rehab Warriors

KILLEEN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Cates Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity's immediate former CEO, announced his resignation effective September 12, 2022. Cates, hired by FHAHFH August 1, 2015, spearheaded the explosive growth under his leadership.

"The little affiliate has become a national focus from Habitat for Humanity International, other Habitat affiliates, and non-profit organizations," said Ken Cates. His mantra, while leading Habitat, was "get rid of the box." Cates explained, "if we are 'thinking outside the box', then we're still tied to 'the box'. Get rid of that box and establish new success for your organization".

Ken is accepting a new role with the Arlington-based national organization Rehab Warriors, as their new President of Business Development and Government Affairs. "Rehab Warriors is expanding across Texas seeking partnerships with Cities, Banks, Municipalities to address the affordable housing crisis head on", stated Andy Williams, Founder of Rehab Warriors. "Rehab Warriors added Ken to its team, who is transitioning from Habitat for Humanity, to lead the expansion efforts".

While Habitat serves low-moderate income families of all backgrounds, Veterans are a large percentage of our area's populace. With veterans always on Ken's mind, his goal was to find a way to further serve those that have served us. "Rehab Warriors is that way". Ken describes Rehab Warriors as "take Habitat for Humanity and workforce development, pump it full of steroids, and you still don't quite reach what Rehab Warriors is; but you now have an idea".

About Rehab Warriors

Rehab Warriors mission is to revitalize communities while empowering military veterans with a continued service as America's developer. They are the nation's first and only certified and accredited workforce development model in residential development which comprehensively addresses veteran transition, affordable housing, and community revitalization, empowering military veterans with meaningful post service education, career readiness with civic leadership as a capable local property developer. About - (rehabwarriors.com)

Contact:

Shareese Blakley (214)

890-6164

pm@rehabwarriors.com

Jana Collins (818)

762-8353

jana@jonesomalley.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rehab Warriors