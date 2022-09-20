LyondellBasell Named to the FTSE4Good Index

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced it has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

"We are all judged by the actions we take and being included in the FTSE4Good Index Series demonstrates LyondellBasell is on the right path," said Peter Vanacker, LyondellBasell chief executive officer. "We recognize there is still more work to do. We intend to build upon our foundation, while continuing to advance our sustainability goals, ambitions and actions to create a better future for generations to come."

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

To learn more about Sustainability at LyondellBasell, including its most recent reporting, visit lyondellbasell.com/en/sustainability/.

