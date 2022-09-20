Mango Power Launches New Home Energy Storage Products at RE+ Anaheim with Best-in-class CATL LFP Battery Technology

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mango Power, the up and coming challenger brand in the energy storage industry, known for its superb product design and premium CATL battery cells, will be showcasing from today until September 22nd its latest products, Mango Power E and Mango Power M Series at RE+ Anaheim. Interested attendants to the show can pass by Booth 2997 or email nasales@mangopower.com

Mango Power E – A top-grade, CATL LFP Battery Cell Home and Portable Power Station

The Mango Power E is a high capacity, 3.5kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3kW output capability (expandable to 6kW) and supports 240v split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances.

Known for its excellent product design and high amount of charging ports, Mango Power has incorporated 4 charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E to be suitable for various scenarios. It includes RV and EV ports, making it a great option for vehicle-focused users.

The low noise and high temperature resistance of the Mango Power E are in part due to the high quality of its CATL LFP Battery cells. Being one of the highlights of the product, this premium range of battery cells are more durable, efficient, and safer than other market options. Testament to this quality is its longer lifespan of more than 5-year warranty.

Mango Power M Series – a revolutionary all-scenario family energy system challenging Tesla Powerwall and Powerwall+

The Mango Power M Series is the world's first all-in-one all-scenario family energy storage system. It can be used as a 18kW PV energy system, as storage with 15-20 kWh battery for daily and emergency use and provide full house power backup - including fast charging EVs for the modern family.

The built-in inverter, backup gateway, EV charger, and modularized battery can be customized and installed fast, which is also a big differentiating advantage compared with other products in the market.

It also uses the world's first class CATL LFP battery cells. These high-quality energy cells give the product a 10-year warranty.

The product will come in different versions for the US and EU Markets, supporting single and triple phase connections with 12 kW output capability.

The Recommended Retail Price of the system:

12kW/15kWh System $ 19,499 (19,899 with 9.6kW Home EV Charger)

12kW/20kWh System $ 22,999 (23,399 with 9.6kW Home EV Charger)

About Mango Power

Mango Power is a green energy brand focused on developing home power supply solutions, portable power devices and related accessories. Mango Power's mission is to bring smart green energy products into every home, and help every family realize a zero carbon emission future. For more information visit www.mangopower.com

