Rubix Foods Opens New First-Of-Its-Kind Innovation Center

Collaborative Problem Solving Under One Roof Empowers Faster Concept-to-Commercialization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubix Foods, a leading culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients for restaurants and food manufacturers, announced today the grand opening of its highly anticipated new Innovation Center. The 50,000-square-foot "facility of the future" is tailor-made to streamline and accelerate the innovation process on behalf of the company's customers, which includes many of the world's most recognized food brands.

"Here we have all the talent, technology and tools to deliver food innovation from research to rollout, all under one roof at unparalleled speed – a fully commercialized formula ready in days rather than months," said CEO Andy Block.

The Rubix Foods Innovation Center includes:

State-of-the-art show kitchen for in-person and virtual demonstrations

Top-of-the-line R&D lab for prototype development and evaluation

Industry-leading R&D test kitchen with advanced equipment to mimic customers' operations

Two cutting-edge pilot plants to simulate real-world manufacturing

Full-scale sensory panel and dedicated market research and consumer insight facilities

Extensive food safety and quality assurance capabilities

The company operates as a full-service problem-tackling partner across the gamut of culinary, scientific, marketing and logistics challenges. To underscore this point of difference within the industry, Block explained: "We're here for collaboration, not credit. The Rubix Foods Innovation Center was built as much for our customers as it was for us. We tell them, 'this is (y)our Innovation Center' and we encourage them to visit us to take full advantage of the tools and talent available to them here."

The preeminent food and beverage private equity firm Arbor Investments announced its investment and partnership with the company in April 2019. The firm has a track record of driving transformative growth and innovation at its portfolio companies. Soon after closing the partnership, Arbor and Rubix broke ground on the new facility in October 2020 and rebranded the company from Darifair Foods to Rubix Foods in October 2021.

"Today's ribbon cutting of this impressive building marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Rubix Foods," said Arbor Investments Partner, Alan Weed. "From the onset of our investment, we recognized that the company was an epicenter of truly innovative food technology but lacked a world-class facility to foster in-person problem solving with customers. Based on the overwhelming positive response and new projects initiated from recent customer visits, the investment in the new Innovation Center is already paying dividends for Rubix and its customers."

Rubix welcomes food industry visitors for customized tours, demonstrations, and problem-solving sessions at 13203 Flagler Center Blvd. in Jacksonville. To schedule a visit, email collaborate@rubixfoods.com or visit rubixfoods.com.

About the Company

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida since its founding as Darifair in 1981, Rubix Foods is a leading culinary and food science-focused provider of flavor and functional ingredients, offering up insight-driven concepts and breakthrough food solutions for industry leading restaurants, retailers and manufacturers in the United States. Led by the Block family for four generations, the company partnered with private equity firm Arbor Investments in 2019 to accelerate growth and unlock new sales channels and opportunities. Rubix employs a multi-disciplinary team with expertise in their customers' worlds of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing and foodservice, giving them unmatched insight into developing targeted solutions. For more information, visit rubixfoods.com and follow the company on social media: Facebook @RubixFoodsLLC, Instagram @RubixFoods, LinkedIn @RubixFoods.

