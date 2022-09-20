The Savvy Ladies Free Financial Helpline Surpasses Connecting 1500 Women Providing 1:1 Financial Guidance With Pro Bono Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies, a nationally recognized non-profit organization championing financial literacy and supporting free financial education for women, is experiencing exponential growth as more and more women seek financial guidance on the Savvy Ladies Financial Helpline. The Savvy Ladies free Financial Helpline's mission is to help reduce the economic and racial disparities in financial education for women, providing one-on-one, personalized financial guidance by certified financial volunteer professionals.

"Women from all backgrounds face daunting barriers to financial security, including income inequality, a wide gap in retirement savings, the impact of caregiving on income and savings, and now the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women's livelihoods," states Stacy Francis, Founder & Board Chair Savvy Ladies

The Savvy Ladies Helpline has been growing month over month, now connecting over 200+ women each month who seek answers, advice, and guidance to their personal financial questions. 68% of the helpline clients tell us they are anxious, unsure, and have no idea what to do about their financial situation. Upon receiving their personalized financial guidance, they state they become more knowledgeable and have a positive outlook to move forward with their financial journey.

Currently, 85% of women Savvy Ladies serves on the helpline meet Lower/Middle Income (LMI) criteria; 70% self-report a household income of under $50,000. And have questions dealing with debt management(28%), investing/retirement (22%), divorce & money(18%), family money management(16%), health & money(15%).

"Savvy Ladies is a judgement-free place to ask a financial question," states Judy Herbst, Executive Director Savvy Ladies, "our volunteers are supportive, honest, and respectful as they educate and guide each client and help them move forward."

With the help of the Savvy Ladies Helpline, women start learning about and making their own choices about money. They realize the importance of financial planning to protect themselves against economic hardship and proactively begin building their wealth for themselves and their families. "My volunteer helped me formulate a plan on how to move forward," shares a Helpline Client. "I am so grateful and feel confident and empowered now about my financial situation. Thank you, Savvy Ladies!"

