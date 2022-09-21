Air Products to start construction of second liquid hydrogen plant in Rotterdam

New plant brings additional liquid hydrogen capacity to Europe

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) today announced plans to start construction of a second hydrogen liquefaction plant in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. This new source is in addition to the company's existing liquid hydrogen plant in Botlek, the Netherlands. Once operational in 2025, the plant will double Europe's total current liquid hydrogen capacity.

Liquid hydrogen produced at the plant will be used to supply increased demands from high tech industries as well as the mobility market. It will contribute to the decarbonisation of heavy-duty vehicles on Europe's path to climate neutrality by 2050.

Air Products is committed to contribute to the role of hydrogen in the energy transition. This project is an important milestone and a great addition to Air Products' hydrogen capabilities in Europe.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of nearly $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

