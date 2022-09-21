The Makers of the PLANTERS® Brand Elevates Snacking With New Packaging Redesign for PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts

Improved peanut-shaped packaging made with 8% less plastic than our prior 16-ounce bottle to save up to 220 tons of plastic1

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic snack you know and love from America's #1 Selling Peanut Brand2 has a new, improved look and utilizes less plastic1! The makers of the PLANTERS® snack nut brand are introducing peanut-shaped, flavor-forward packaging for PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts, now on shelves nationwide.

"Our new packaging allows us to truly stand out with a unique 'shell' that is just as premium and satisfying as the delicious PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts housed within," said Allie Abney, Associate Brand Manager. "Now snack lovers can enjoy their favorite peanuts in an even better, crave-worthy bottle that puts flavor in the spotlight."

The new 16-ounce bottles use 8% less plastic than previous packaging, which saves an estimated 220 tons of plastic1. Like the small but mighty peanut, small changes like reduced plastic can help make a big impact. This packaging update is part of ongoing efforts by PLANTERS® brand parent company Hormel Foods, whose packaging team's sustainability initiatives resulted in more than 727,000 pounds in savings last year alone3.

Shoppers can find the new 16-ounce bottles at grocery stores nationwide in PLANTERS® Dry Roasted Peanuts varieties. The new packaging will be supported with in-store displays, online advertising and social media.

For more information, visit Planters.com/sustainability .

All PLANTERS® peanuts contain more than 30 essential vitamins and minerals and are a good source of fiber and healthy fats, with seven grams of protein per serving.

For more information on the PLANTERS® brand, including nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.planters.com. Follow the MR. PEANUT™ character on Facebook , TikTok , Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, WHOLLY®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/ .

