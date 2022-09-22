Broadcom Inc. Announces Conversion Date for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced today that its 8.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Preferred Stock"), is expected to automatically convert into shares of the Company's Common Stock on September 30, 2022 (the "Conversion Date") in accordance with Broadcom Inc.'s Certificate of Designations of 8.00% Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A, dated as of September 30, 2019 (the "Certificate of Designations"). The current adjusted Minimum Conversion Rate (as defined in the Certificate of Designations) for each share of Preferred Stock is 3.1149 shares of the Company's Common Stock and the current adjusted Maximum Conversion Rate (as defined in the Certificate of Designations) for each share of Preferred Stock is 3.6407 shares of the Company's Common Stock. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares of Common Stock.

As previously announced, on September 30, 2022, the holders of record of Broadcom's Preferred Stock at the close of business on September 15, 2022, will separately receive a final quarterly cash dividend of $20.00 per share on the Preferred Stock.

