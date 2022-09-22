The CATIC Family of Companies Releases Its 2021FY Annual Inclusion Report

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CATIC Family of Companies is committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in each of its subsidiaries, including CATIC, CATIC Title and Universal Component Lender Services (UCLS). Pursuant to the company's corporate social justice strategy, the CATIC Family of Companies aspires to play an active role in building better communities by promoting fair and equitable treatment for all underrepresented groups, particularly women and people of color. Since June 2020, the Board of Directors and the senior leadership team have collaborated to employ various strategic initiatives that will cultivate and sustain a truly inclusive work environment for all employees. According to James Czapiga, Esq., President and CEO, "I am proud of how far CATIC has come in creating a 'people first culture' where all voices are heard and embraced. We continue to focus on cultivating a meaningful and sustainable workplace culture where diverse perspectives and fair treatment are embraced by all employees."

The CATIC Family of Companies is pleased to share its first Annual Inclusion Report. This inaugural report explains how the company initiated its DE&I journey across the organization in 2020 and the initial impact it has had on the company's overall workplace culture since its inception. According to Damon Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, "From a leadership perspective, we continue to actively integrate inclusive workplace practices into the foundation of our culture. We've learned that in order to significantly move the needle in this regard, we must create a variety of engaging workplace initiatives that will inspire our employees to get involved in supporting our strategic efforts, and it's great to see many of our employees answering the call. Additionally, we quickly realized the value of building strategic partnerships with various organizations in our community with similar interests, which has created amazing opportunities for advocacy and learning along this intentional journey."

The 2021FY Annual Inclusion Report outlines various strategic initiatives that have been implemented as part of the company's corporate social justice reform strategy. For instance, the company implemented an employee-led project team called "The Initiative," which is currently focused on improving homeownership rates for people of color. Additionally, several employees identified a significant gap with respect to the overall experience of women of color in the workplace and the company has decided to launch a new affinity group for women of color working in the Title industry. Furthermore, the report highlights how CATIC employees have demonstrated their personal commitment to building a workplace culture that cultivates a genuine sense of community and belonging in various ways. Our people are the key to successfully advancing the company's corproate social justice efforts and they play a critical role in making the CATIC Family of Companies a great place to work every day.

Ultimately, the senior leadership team firmly believes that by thoughtfully employing a deliberate strategic effort over time, the CATIC Family of Companies will be able to successfully advance DE&I across the organization, while continuing to make a real difference in the community every day. Moreover, this report is intended to help inspire others across the Title industry to start their own DE&I journey or encourage those already doing their part to champion fair and equitable treatment for all underrepresented groups in the Title industry.

Click here to view the CATIC Family of Companies 2021FY Annual Inclusion Report.

If you are interested in partnering with the CATIC Family of Companies on any of the various corporate social justice initiatives outlined in the report, please send an email to socialjustice@catic.com. We would welcome having the opportunity to discuss new ways to collaborate with others who have similar interests.

