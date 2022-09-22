CERTIFIED ORIGINS PARTNERS WITH THE FUTURE FOOD INSTITUTE TO EDUCATE THE NEW GENERATION OF CLIMATE SHAPERS

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Origins, a European-based company specializing in fresh and authentic extra virgin olive oil and traditional food products, has recently signed a partnership with the Future Food Institute (FFI). As part of this partnership, Certified Origins will be sponsoring both in-person and digital bootcamps to the next generation of climate shapers, define hackathon challenges, and support the growing regenerative agriculture ecosystem.

FFI is a non-profit organization at the center of an ecosystem of individuals and companies aiming to make exponential positive change in global food systems, to sustainably improve life on earth, through education and innovation. They do this by partnering with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) in training the next generation of change-makers, empowering communities, and engaging government and industry in actionable innovation, catalyzing progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The Cilento area, and the city of Pollica (SA, Italy) which hosted the boot camp is the perfect campus where to be inspired by a UNESCO emblematic community for Mediterranean Diet, with its regeneration processes. ..Certified Origins is the ideal traveling companion, in this context, and I am proud to have initiated this alliance, from which mutually beneficial synergies and positive impacts are already emerging, not only for our organizations, but for all the beneficiaries of our climate actions, starting with the regeneration of agri-food systems," says FFI President, Sara Roversi.

Certified Origins has a history of supporting "glocal" food systems, promoting food traditions and cultures that both support local communities and foster health and happiness. They are leaders in working with some of the best European producers to select and export great tasting Geographical Indication (GI), Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil and other food products.

"We are excited to start this journey with the FFI. By joining their ecosystem of bright individuals and forward-thinking teams, we want to do our part in advancing the global discourse on the future of food to a more sustainable future for the next generations." Exclaims Giovanni Quaratesi, Sales & Business Development Certified Origins Director in the United States. "At Certified Origins, land, health and sustainable food systems are at the core of our ethos, and we want to continue to lead and innovate in this space."

