Mentorship Is Key To Success For Diverse Associates, Edward Jones Survey Finds

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new Edward Jones survey of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference qualifiers, 74% said seeking out a mentor is the most impactful area for diverse associates to focus on early in their careers.

Edward Jones, which kicked off its second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference on Wednesday, surveyed conference qualifiers, including financial advisors, branch team support members, and home office associates, who said the most impactful way financial services firms can attract more diverse associates is by creating a place of belonging (35%) and offering greater networking/development opportunities (18%).

"In order for DEI initiatives to be successful they must be embedded throughout the entire enterprise," said Edward Jones' Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Jennifer Kingston. "First and foremost diverse associates need to feel like they belong. Individuals, regardless of their background, demographics or circumstance, must be respected, valued and met with the necessary resources to reach their individual potential."

Human-centered Connection Remains Central to Talent Attraction and Practice Growth

With changing demographics in America, conference qualifiers said that offering different models or ways to serve their clients is the top way Edward Jones can ensure it attracts and serves more diverse clients or under-represented groups (34%). Branch-facing qualifiers (financial advisors and branch team support members) noted that word of mouth/referrals from existing clients (92%) and educational events/webinars (46%) remain primary strategies to attract clients and grow their own practices. This finding comes as branch-facing qualifiers acknowledged that challenging market conditions (58%), including inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, remain uncertainties in growing their practices in 2022.

"The diverse perspectives of our nearly 19,000 financial advisors enable us to serve our eight million clients and one another," added Kingston. "Our firm is built on relationships, and we invest deeply in them – leading with empathy to create truly meaningful experiences every day. Combine that with our hyperlocal reach in more than 3,000 communities across North America, and we feel we have something no other firm can offer – a place where our clients and branch teams truly belong."

Edward Jones Conference Furthers DEI Knowledge and Recognition

The firm's DEI conference brings together financial advisors, branch team support members, and home office associates to further their knowledge and understanding of cutting-edge DEI topics. The second annual event includes interactive panel discussions, presentations, workshops and networking sessions where qualifiers gain insights, tools and resources to strengthen their DEI acumen and create a place of belonging for all.

The nearly 300 attendees qualified based on their DEI volunteerism and allyship in firm Business Resource Groups, WINGS and BRIDGE programs and other initiatives. To learn more about Edward Jones' commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion, read the firm's latest Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship report.

Survey Methodology

The 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Survey was conducted via an online poll of Edward Jones DEI Conference qualifiers. 195 financial advisors, branch team support members and home office associates participated in the survey and attended the 2022 conference held September 21-23, 2022.

About Edward Jones



Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm's 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68 percent of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

