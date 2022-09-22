October: Largest Industrial Metaverse, Enterprise AR/VR/MR (XR) Event Comes to San Diego; Hear Enterprises, Discover Immersive Solutions for Business & Industry

Technology leaders from the world's biggest companies, including Amazon, Bank of America, Bayer, Boeing, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Chevron, General Motors, Hershey's, Johnson & Johnson, Kohler, Toyota, and Walmart, will share how they're using augmented, virtual, and mixed reality to enable remote/hybrid work, improve collaboration, upskill workers, reduce downtime, cut costs, enhance the customer experience, and more.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015, enterprises have gathered at the Augmented Enterprise Summit (formerly known as EWTS) to discuss the opportunities and challenges of XR at work. Next month, the event returns to San Diego. As the only event devoted to enterprise XR, AES is a must-attend for organizations in every industry, at any level of digital transformation.

The largest industrial Metaverse, enterprise AR/VR/MR (XR) event comes to San Diego in October.

"...One of the only places where this important sector [XR] isn't overshadowed by entertainment and gaming." – ARPost

Metaverse may be a relatively new buzzword but the core technologies - AR/VR/MR - are not new to many of the most profitable and well-known companies in the world. These organizations have been testing and implementing immersive and related emerging technologies for several years now, realizing ROI in the form of faster training, shorter design cycles, increased sales, fewer safety incidents, and more. And now they're sharing their learnings with you at AES 2022.

AES also boasts the largest exhibition of enterprise-grade XR solutions, including hardware/software from Microsoft, Magic Leap, Lenovo, Qualcomm, PTC, Epson, TeamViewer, HPE, Holo-Light, Mytaverse, Ultraleap, VMWare, Vuzix, and more.

"[AES is in] the very top tier of XR conferences" – Forbes

Breaking down AES:

The Speakers

Innovators from companies like Abbott, Con Edison, Dow, DuPont, Ford, Gulfstream, Marathon Petroleum, Raytheon, and Ulta Beauty will share insight into adopting XR for applications like remote support, collaboration, work instructions, training, design, marketing, safety, and sales.

The Program

The comprehensive educational program includes case studies across industry verticals with deep dives on specific applications, security, enabling technologies like 5G and AI, IIoT, the Metaverse, and more.

The Exhibit

Get hands-on in the carefully curated expo of AR/MR/VR solutions as well as related body-worn sensors, exoskeletons, and other connected devices and platforms ready for deployment today.

For information and tickets, visit www.augmentedenterprisesummit.com or contact Jeff Friedman at jfriedman@brainxchange.events or (914) 874-5144.

