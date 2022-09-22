OYE, THE BILINGUAL CREATIVE WELLNESS APP FROM GLOBAL SUPERSTAR AND CO-FOUNDER J BALVIN, LAUNCHES VIA APPLE APP STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY

PACIFICA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, OYE, the bi-lingual next-gen Creative Wellness app co-founded by global superstar and entrepreneur, J Balvin, announces their launch as the application sets to disrupt the wellness category through the concept of transforming emotions into creative actions.

OYE is the brainchild of co-founders, CEO Mario Chamorro, and COO, Patrick Dowd alongside co-founder and Chief Dream Officer, J Balvin. The app, which is built by Latin creators in both Spanish and English, provides content ranging from emotional check-ins to goal setting exercises to enable its members to fully reach their potential through creative wellness. Focusing on bringing balance between emotional wellness, physical health, and interpersonal relationships, OYE offers a holistic and inclusive approach to modern wellness.

Based upon personal experiences with mental health and an inspiring idea, Balvin is launching OYE to empower the world at large and encourage users to embark on an emotional transformation through mind-body practices in order to become the creators of their lives. The application programs aim to provide a safe space for its members to fully reach their potential by integrating the concept of creative wellness into everyday routine via immersive content and daily practices.

"After the pandemic, global youth – really, everyone – is extremely burnt-out. Anxiety, depression, and feelings of being lost in life are very common now," states Balvin. "I myself have experienced them, and I've learned that through meditation, movement, and connection it is possible to feel better and become creative again. OYE is an app that elevates people's well-being, allowing them to be present, tap into their emotional and mental superpowers, and follow their light."

Guided by OYE's Wellness Council, co-chaired by Mexican wellness leader and mind-body connection expert, Mari Sierra, and leading Latin American psychologist, Carlos López, the app's content has been developed by an eclectic community of bilingual wellness guides from across the Americas who bring unique perspectives and wellness practices honed through their experiences as professional healers, teachers, and artists.

Wellness features and content that will be available through OYE include:

EMOTIONAL CHECK-IN TOOL to help you name your feelings

CREATIVE WELLNESS VIDEOS to transform your emotions into creative actions

RECOMMENDED CONTENT tailored to your current emotional state

PERSONAL GOAL-SETTING to transform your emotions over time

GENERATIVE ART to track personal growth that you can share with friends

MINDFUL NOTIFICATIONS to encourage persistence, self-love, and accountability

"Feeling better internally is the top wellness priority for global youth," states OYE CEO, Mario Chamorro. "From Latin America to the world, we're building a community of people and partners who see the connection between inner work, wellbeing, and human potential."

Additionally, co-founder and COO, Patrick Dowd notes, "Every human being is a creative being. We all have the power to create new realities by transforming our emotions into creative actions. OYE helps people to create their own worlds of wellness."

Among OYE's investors are Collaborative Fund, 17Sigma, Rodina, Expa, GreyMatter, Propeller Ventures, Gaingels, Alley Corp CEO Kevin Ryan, former Amazon executive, Jeff Wilke, Future Ventures Co-Founder Maryanna Saenko, Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda, MasterClass and Outlier.org Co-Founder Aaron Rasmusen, and among others. OYE also has strategic partnerships with powerhouse brands in the pipeline, including Nike, Apple and Google as OYE is poised to reach a massive audience inclusive of the Latinx community and shift the mental health conversation.

"The way that OYE is combining technology, culture, and design to help people feel better and become more creative is inspiring," Juanjo Duran, Head of Entertainment & Multicultural at Google, states. "We look forward to working with Jose and his team to help them scale their vision and impact."

OYE will be available for download in both Spanish and English via the Apple App Store and Google Play with free trial periods, followed by subscription options starting at $4.99/mo in the United States. For more information on OYE, visit OYE.co or follow the company across its social platforms on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and Twitter.

ABOUT OYE

OYE is a bi-lingual next-gen Creative Wellness app co-founded by global superstar and entrepreneur J Balvin to empower the Latinx community — and many other cultures worldwide — to feel better, become the creators of their lives, and shape the future. OYE aims to provide a safe space for its members to transform their emotions into creative actions through uniquely crafted mind-body practices built by Latin Creators — in Spanish and English — that facilitate a balance between emotional wellness, physical health, and interpersonal relationships. To learn more, visit www.OYE.co

ABOUT BALVIN

J Balvin is a highly-decorated music icon with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMY's, and many others. Originally hailing from Medellín, Colombia, the illustrious reggaeton superstar, is one of the best-selling Latin music artists, with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide. He has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most streamed artists globally, developing legions of fans worldwide. With passions spanning across music, fashion, art, and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation across industries.

Imagery courtesy of OYE (PRNewswire)

Imagery courtesy of OYE (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OYE