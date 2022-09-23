Baseball Legend Billy Beane, and Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight Founder, to Headline Matillion Data Unlocked

Matillion user event brings together data teams, leaders and visionaries to unlock the full potential of business-ready data

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading cloud data integration platform, will live stream Matillion Data Unlocked, the flagship event for modern data teams, on October 12, 2022. The program will feature live discussions with Nate Silver, founder and editor-in-chief of opinion poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight, and Billy Beane, executive vice president of Baseball Operations for the Oakland Athletics and the inspiration for the film Moneyball.

What: Matillion Data Unlocked brings together experts from across the data integration ecosystem to explore new levels of productivity, and features strategies from leading-edge customer use cases.

Where: Live streamed to you

When: October 12, 2022, 9 a.m. PDT / 5 p.m. BST

The full schedule for Matillion Data Unlocked and registration details can be found here. Highlights include:

Main stage session with Billy Beane *, EVP of baseball operations for Oakland Athletics.

Discussion with Nate Silver , founder and editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Data infrastructure leaders including Snowflake's Chris Degan , chief revenue officer, and Christian Klienerman, SVP of product, plus Deloitte's Francisco Barroso , principal of data & AI practice.

Customer sessions including SimpleTire, ghd (good hair day) and more.

2022 Matillion Emerald Award winners announcement celebrating customer success.

Opening keynote with Matthew Scullion , Matillion CEO, and technology roadmap with Matillion's chief product officer, Ciaran Dynes .

Matillion expert-led sessions sharing best practices on low code/high code strategies, data orchestration, serverless agents, and more.

About Matillion

Matillion makes the world's data useful with an easy-to-use, cloud-native data integration and transformation platform. Optimized for modern enterprise data teams, only Matillion is built on native integrations to cloud data platforms such as Snowflake, Delta Lake on Databricks, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and Microsoft Azure Synapse to enable new levels of efficiency and productivity across any organization. Learn how Matillion delivers rapid returns on cloud investments for global enterprise customers at www.matillion.com.

