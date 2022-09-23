IIF: Invitation to the 4th International Investment Forum September 27

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We hereby invite to attend the 4th International Investment Forum (IIF) on September 27, 2022 starting at 09:25 am (CEST) | 03.25 am (EST) all the day until 20:00 pm (CEST) | 02:00 pm (EST).

As a purely digital live event (via Zoom), the International Investment Forum (IIF) offers access to listed companies all over the world. The Speakers will represent companies from the greentech, biotech, IT, hydrogen, education, media, finance, battery, raw materials/rare earths and energy sectors. More than 20 sessions from Startup to DAX offer unique insights. Speakers will present and answer questions from investors live. Moderation will be provided by analysts.

The following companies will present in 30-minute slots:

Please find the schedule at https://ii-forum.com/timetable-4-iif/ and register for the IIF exclusively through our website at www.ii-forum.com. Further detailed information – last press release - can be found at http://www.ii-forum.com/press

Press Contact:

Mr. Christoph Zeuch, CCO

press@apaton.com

+49 511 6768 733

