BRP EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS AND CREATION OF NEW LOW VOLTAGE & HUMAN ASSISTED GROUP

VALCOURT, QC, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) confirms two new roles as part of the executive leadership team. In May, the Company stated that is was actively looking for a seasoned leader to head its information technologies. Today, the Company announces the appointment of Stéphane Bilodeau as Chief Information Officer effective October 11th.

Mr. Bilodeau will lead information technologies and evolve systems to support the Company's business transformation and vision, and will report to José Boisjoli, President and CEO. He will be responsible for Information Systems & Technology (IS&T) including cybersecurity, programs and data.

Over the years, Mr. Bilodeau has held senior leadership positions and headed IT governance and business relationship activities, as well as managed commercial activities. Since 2017, he was CIO at BDC.

BRP also announces the creation of a new business unit that will be known as the Low Voltage & Human Assisted Group (LVHA) and will focus on new product categories. The group will be led by Minh Thanh Tran, who is appointed Executive Vice-President, Corporate Strategy & LVHA Group. As part of his new role, Mr. Tran will continue to oversee the BRP global corporate strategy which also includes M&A activities and business development.

Last June during its Analyst Day, BRP had confirmed it was exploring new addressable markets collectively evaluated at over $70 billion. With the acquisitions of Pinion GmbH and Great Wall Motor Austria GmbH, and the anticipated acquisition of the Shawinigan powersports operations of Kongsberg Inc., BRP is poised to enter untapped product categories that overlap recreational, urban mobility and services with game-changing low voltage and human assisted products.

